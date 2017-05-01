Yemeni Minister of Human Rights: We Will Fight Misleading Organizations

The Yemeni government is adamant on fighting local organizations that are misleading the public, according to recently appointed Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar.

Askar said that the ministry’s priority is to protect Yemeni human rights during the tough times the country is going through and releasing the kidnapped and detained civilians with Houthi and Saleh militias.

Recently, the ministry inaugurated the international campaign to abolish death sentence issued against journalist Yahya al-Jubaihi.

The minister said thousands of families are suffering daily because one of their members had been kidnapped. He stressed that this issue is a top priority whether on the level of rights or publicizing international pressure to force militias to release the citizens.

The ministry wants to have active workers within the field of human rights that are capable of documenting any violations, especially crimes committed by Houthi and Saleh militias.

Minister Askar said that he hoped that in the near future the ministry would have trained and rehabilitated a large number of human rights activists and educated them on rights issues. He also hoped that on the long run the ministry would help in building a permanent comprehensive peace in Yemen and achieve justice to help implement the outcomes of the dialogue.

Concerning his latest visit to Europe and Geneva, Human Rights Minister said that an international campaign to end arbitrary arrests and discuss the cases of political detainees- including Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi, politician Mohammed Kahtan and their companions- was launched.

International organizations were responsive and we will continue to reveal the truth and uncover Houthi war crimes against humanity, according to the minister.

Askar indicated that several international organizations agreed to support the ministry on two major issues: enhancing the institutional construction and enhancing abilities. He also mentioned that the ministry agreed with several organizations to fund a project to build a national center in Aden to rehabilitate children recruited by Houthi and Saleh militias.

Askar told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the ministry is doing its best to fight the misleading actions of organizations affiliated with militias and backed by Iran and Iranian Lobby which is active in several Arab countries and the US.

He added that the ministry will present international organizations with facts about the victims, their families, disabilities and other issues.

The minister went on to say that the ministry also aims to enhance human rights stressing that even during wars, human rights should be respected.

The minister reiterated that the government wants a comprehensive peace for all the country. He reviewed the stages of the political settlement and negotiations failed by the insurgents.

Speaking of the UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Sheikh, Askar hoped the envoy would come up with ideas inspired by the three references: Gulf initiative, outcomes of the National Dialogue, and the UN resolutions, especially resolution 2216. He stressed that Ould Sheikh’s ideas must aim at achieving peace in Yemen and end reasons that lead to armed conflict in the near future.

