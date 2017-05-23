Hadi on Yemeni Unity Day: Conspirators don’t Make History

Riyadh, Aden – President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi warned – on the Unity Day of Yemen – of Yemenis’ division. In his speech he said, “May 22 will remain a noble expression of high indication and value and an embodiment of the dream that the Yemeni nation has sacrificed for.”

“Some have messed with this dream and transformed it into a nightmare with their selfishness and hatred,” he added.

Hadi stated that faith is renewed every day and that the Yemeni nation who is united by land, culture, civilization, history and identity will win and protect the country. “Conspirators don’t make history and even if they did they soon vanish,” Hadi continued.

In the field, the Yemeni army in participation with the coalition to support legality in Yemen succeeded in liberating strategic locations in Midi front in Hajjah, northwest Yemen.

Yemen News Agency (Saba) reported from a military source that the National Army Forces and the Coalition Forces purged on Sunday Naseem farms and other farms that extend to a space of 7 square kilometers and are 10 kilometers away from Harad and 13 kilometers from Midi.

The source affirmed the death and injury of dozens of militants, noting that the army forces were able to restore a number of weapons, heavy vehicles and launch pads and succeeded to find tunnels and reinforcements where the militants were sheltering.

