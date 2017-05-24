Yemeni demonstrators attacks UN envoy’s – UN confirms

NEW YORK, May 23 (KUNA) — UN Spokesman confirmed that UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmad’s convoy was attacked by Yemeni demonstrators.

Speaking to the press, Stephane Dujarric said the UN Envoy was attacked by demonstrators on Monday.

“My understanding is that there were eggs and other things thrown at him, and a number of shots were also fired at the vehicle,” he added.

Despite the attack, Dujarric said the UN official is continuing his engagements with the General People’s Congress in Sanaa, as earlier planned, as well as Ansarallah.

“Obviously, the security and safety of UN personnel is the responsibility of the local authorities, and it’s their responsibility to investigate it,” he stressed. Therefore, the UN reiterated their call on all at the parties engage constructively in the negotiations over cessation of hostilities and resumption of the peace talks. (end) mao.bs

Original Article