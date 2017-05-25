EU donates 3.8 mln euro (USD 4.2 mn) to Yemen to deal with Cholera

BRUSSELS, May 24 (KUNA) — The EU announced Wednesday that it has made available 3.8 million euro (USD 4.2 mn) to Yemen to deal with the outbreak of cholera.

“As Yemen is facing a fast spreading Cholera outbreak of unprecedented scale the EU is increasing its response with further funding to help those in nee,” said EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides in a statement.

He noted that this is the second outbreak in less than a year to hit the war-ravaged country already facing one of the largest humanitarian crises.

“This assistance will allow our humanitarian partners to rapidly increase their capacity to treat people and save lives. This is part of our overall funding of 116.7 million euro (USD 130.4 mln) for Yemen in 2017” he added.

“What matters at this crucial time is for all parties to allow full access to humanitarian organisations to deliver aid and carry out their relief efforts. Delays and restrictions, as well as an escalation of fighting would further threaten the lives of civilian population,” he warned. (end) nk.mt

