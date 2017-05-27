UAE supports Yemen’s electricity with additional 100MW

The assistance includes generators and additional equipment to overcome the problem of power cuts

ABU DHABI: The UAE has topped up its assistance to the Yemeni power sector by granting an urgent $50 million (Dh183.5 million), to provide the country with 100 megawatts of additional electricity.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and follow up by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This step is a continuation of the great efforts made by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, especially with the start of Ramadan, as the country witnesses an increasing demand for energy due to high temperatures.

The assistance includes generators and additional equipment to overcome the problem of power cuts.

With the addition of this new aid, the amount of assistance provided by the UAE to the Yemeni electricity sector will reach Dh1.17 billion and supply of electricity will go up to 635 megawatts.

The urgent additional assistance provided by the UAE to the Yemeni electricity sector will contribute to reducing the recurrent power cuts in the country.

Since the start of the crisis in 2015, the UAE has attached great importance to providing humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people in order to improve their living conditions in the health, education, social and infrastructure sectors.

The UAE’s assistance to the Yemeni electricity sector covered many regions, including Aden, Abyan, Mukalla, Socotra, Mokha and many other areas. This gesture reflects the UAE’s commitment to providing the people of Yemen with all the support needed to tide over the ongoing crisis.

