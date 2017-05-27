Yemen Media Observatory Calls on International Organizations to Protect Journalists

The Yemeni Media Observatory (YMO), with severe pain, condemns the horrific massacre that took place in the city of Taiz on Friday morning, consisting of heavy shelling by the Houthi and Saleh militias. There were five journalist photographers; three died and two were wounded.

The Yemeni Media Observatory reiterates its strong condemnation of the heinous crimes committed by the Houthi and Saleh militias in the besieged city of Taiz, which has been under siege for two years. The organization focuses on the accounts of witnesses who document the crimes against the people in this city. Who says the media are more dangerous than those fighting them on the front lines?

The Yemeni Media Observatory extends its sincere condolences to the families of martyrs Wa’el al-Absi, Saad al-Nathari, Mohammed al-Huthaifi, the father of martyr Taqi al-Din and all the families of the martyrs who rose up in the city of Taiz. It calls upon international organizations to protect journalists and to prosecute those who have committed war crimes in Yemen.

The Yemeni Media Observatory

