UNFPA: Cholera in Yemen Threatens Lives of 1.1 Mn Pregnant Women

Aden-The United Nations has warned of an unprecedented cholera epidemic in Yemen that threatens the lives of 1.1 million malnourished pregnant women.

“With some 2,000 suspected cases reported daily, the recent and unprecedented cholera outbreak in Yemen threatens the lives of 1.1 million malnourished pregnant women who need immediate care and reproductive health services,” a statement issued by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said.

Saudi Arabia has earlier launched an eight-million-dollars worth project to fight Cholera in Yemen. A convoy of 20 truckloads was sent from Riyadh last Monday and has medical equipment to treat 50,000 cases of cholera.

On the other hand, Vice Minister of Health in Yemen Dr. Abdullah Dahan discussed with Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in a phone call means of providing necessary support to fight Cholera in Taiz and Ibb governorates urgently from Aden and Sana’a.

Dahan stressed that the legitimate government is keen to carry out its duties and responsibilities towards Yemenis in all governorates.

He pledged to communicate with the organization’s office and take the necessary measures to achieve this goal.

