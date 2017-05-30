Yemen’s Legitimate Forces Seize Republican Palace in Taiz

Taiz – Yemen’s national armed forces stormed the strategic Republican Palace in Taiz on Monday and were able to seize it from the insurgent militias after heavy clashes that led to a number of casualties on both sides.

The liberation comes days after forces from Yemen’s national armed forces launched a new offensive against Houthi and Saleh militias-held east side of the city.

Colonel Abdul Baset al-Bahar, deputy spokesperson for the Taiz front, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the military forces stormed in the Republican Palace and seized the surrounding area after fierce battles and after besieging the insurgents.

He added: “Recapturing the palace came after purging of the locations overlooking the facility and securing them from snipers and mines.”

He clarified that the national army now controls over 75 percent of the palace and will seize it fully in the coming hours. He affirmed that dozens of militants were killed and wounded in the past two days, while 18 were captured.

Furthermore, six members of the militias surrendered to the national army.

Earlier, Yemen News Agency (Saba) reported from a military source that fighters of the national army broke through the wall of the palace amid heavy clashes.

During an inspection visit to the battlefront around the strategic location, Commander of Taiz front, Major General Khalid Fadel, hailed the courage and bravery of the army and urged it to move forward until every inch of Taiz is liberated.

