UNESCO Chief denounces journalist casualties in Yemen

PARIS, May 30 (KUNA) — UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of three photojournalists and the wounding of two others in a deadly attack in southwest Yemen on May 26.

The attack, reportedly due to a mortar shell, took place in fighting in the city of Taiz and the shell was said to have been fired by militias belonging to Houthi rebel forces and those allied with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

“I condemn the attack that killed Taqi Al-Din Al-Huthaifi, Wael Al-Absi, and Sa’ad Al-Nadhari,” said the UNESCO chief. “I call on all to respect the Geneva Conventions, which reaffirm the civilian status of journalists and qualify attacks on the media during conflict as a war crime.” “Journalists’ work is particularly important in such situations, when their reports can help civilians survive,” she added.

The rebels in Yemen have come under fire for their treatment of journalists on a number of occasions in the Yemen conflict, particularly when they kidnapped and held in detention in the capital Sana’a at least 10 reporters after they objected to their coverage of the crisis. They have also been sharply criticized for attacks on and intimidation of the press throughout the conflict. (end) jk.msa

