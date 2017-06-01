Cholera cases rises by 10,000 in past 72 hrs in Yemen – UNICEF

NEW YORK, May 31 (KUNA) — UNICEF said on Wednesday that in the past 72 hours, the number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has risen by 10,000 with 65,300 in total.

The UN Children’s fund released a news note confirming over 1,000 children seek treatment for watery diarrhea daily as number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen soars.

In just one month, cholera has claimed at least the lives of 532 people, including 109 children.

These numbers represent only verified cases and actual figures are expected to be much higher, according to the UNICEF.

In response to the outbreak, UNICEF has sent in three aircrafts carrying over 40 tons of lifesaving supplies including medicines, oral rehydration salts, diarrhea disease kits and intravenous fluids to treat more than 50,000 patients.

The fund stressed needs continue to increase, with medicines and other vital medical equipment in short supply.

The UNICEF Representative in Yemen Dr. Meitxell Relano warned the situation in Yemen is teetering on the verge of disaster, and that the biggest victims of this man-made tragedy are Yemen’s most vulnerable population – its children.

She urged the international community to support long-term investments in social services like water and sanitation. “Otherwise, deadly disease outbreaks will strike again and kill many more,” she added.

UNICEF and partners are working around the clock to respond to the outbreak and have provided support to over 200 oral rehydration centers across the country where patients are screened and given immediate medical care.

UNICEF is also supporting diarrhea treatment centers for the most severe cases.

The news note released by UNICEF confirmed the fund is helping to provide chlorinated drinking water and to disinfect wells, water tanker filling stations, and water storage reservoirs.

In addition, to households have received basic hygiene information and been provided with water treatment tabs and hygiene kits containing soaps and washing powders.

