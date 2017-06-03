Saudi-led coalition welcomes UN envoy’s proposal on Yemen’s Al- Hudaydah

RIYADH, June 1 (KUNA) — The Saudi-led coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen has welcomed a proposal by the UN envoy to hand over Al Hudaydah Port to a neutral side.

The proposal by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed reaffirms previous demands by the coalition that called for the UN to take over Al Hudaydah to halt weaponry smuggling, and the seizure of humanitarian aid and medical supplies arriving at the port, a coalition source said in a statement broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Thursday.

The result the UN envoy has reached is the same the coalition has emphasized for the protection of the Yemeni people, the source added.

Ould Cheikh Ahmed has expressed regret that neither the Houthi militia, nor the forces of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, took part in a meeting to discuss the proposal.

During a Security Council briefing, the envoy said the customs and tax revenues from the port could be used to ensure the resumption of salary payments nationally to all civil servants, the source said. (end) ad.msa

