Coup Displaces 700 Families in Yemen’s Taiz in May

Taiz – The humanitarian relief coalition in Yemen’s Taiz province announced that 131 people were killed and 320 wounded, including women and children, in May in the ongoing war the Houthi militia and Saleh insurgents are waging in the area.

It said that 736 families have been displaced from their homes in the area. The majority of these families have not received urgent aid because the majority of donor organizations have halted humanitarian assistance to Taiz.

The coalition said that 21 children were killed and 28 wounded in May. Two women were killed and 11 injured during the same period. Eight of these cases have been amputations.

Thirty-one houses and public and private properties have been damaged in May, added the coalition in a report.

Water, electrical and sanitation services continue to be cut from Taiz city. It also lacks the necessary medicine and health services.

In May, the coup militias committed 12 massacres in various neighborhoods of the city, killing dozens of people, including children, announced the humanitarian coalition.

It called for introducing necessary aid to the displaced and those affected by the unrest. The aid can be allowed entry through the southern and western entrances of the city, it explained, seeing as they are the only secure humanitarian passages in the area.

It urged all humanitarian organizations to assume their moral and humanitarian responsibilities towards the people of Taiz.

