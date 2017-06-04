In The Media

Red Crescent Distributes Aid in Yemen

by NY Staff
Shabwa: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed urgent humanitarian aid, including basic food supplies, to the people of Shabwa Governorate in Yemen.

The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people from difficult economic and humanitarian conditions due to events in the country.

An ERC convoy travelled to the districts of Rodoum and Mayfa’a in Shabwa Governorate, where residents were in need of humanitarian aid. An ERC field team was keen to learn about the needs of the inhabitants, under the framework of the UAE’s efforts and its humanitarian role in helping the Yemeni people.

