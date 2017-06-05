Yemeni Govt Stresses Implementation of Ould Cheikh’s Proposals in Hodeida

The Yemeni government has announced its support to the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh’s proposal on insurgent militias withdrawing from Hodeidah in light of the peace talks that were sponsored by the UN in Kuwait in 2016 and approved by the Yemeni government.

In a statement issued by Yemen’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the government said it is fully ready to discuss in details the proposed withdrawal from the Yemeni province.

The statement read: “The Yemeni Government confirms its full support to the proposals and ideas presented by the Special Envoy and its readiness to discuss details of the proposals related to the arrangements for the withdrawal of the militias from the province of Hodeidah.

The government appreciated the Special Envoy’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people, which reached unprecedented levels due to the war, famine, and epidemics caused by the Houthi militia in alliance with former president Saleh.

The Yemeni Government seized this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to peace against violence and called upon the international community, the Security Council members, and the G18 sponsoring the political process in Yemen to pressure the coup forces to engage sincerely and urgently in discussing the proposals with a view to reaching an agreement that would end the tragedy of Yemen and its people.

For his part, official spokesman for the government Rajeh Badi told Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday that the government fully supports the UN efforts that aim at ending the crisis.

He said that the proposals have not been implemented yet due to the intransigence of the Houthi militias and Saleh.

Badi held them responsible for the citizens’ situation, especially when it comes to the deterioration of their health conditions, and the continuation of the siege imposed by coup parties on those areas.

