Al Jazeera Offices Closed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Information announced on Monday shutting local offices of Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential satellite channel, hours after the kingdom and other Arab powers cut ties over Doha’s support for ultra-hardliners and Iran.

The move comes after Al-Jazeera has promoted terrorist propaganda and plots, supported Houthi militias in Yemen, and tried to compromise Saudi security by inciting public unrest which is aimed at harming the kingdom’s sovereignty, Saudi Press Agency(SPA) reported Monday.

More so, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar in a coordinated move.

Closing all transport ties, Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave. While Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their airspace.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia also stopped exports of white sugar to Qatar. The diplomatic broadside threatens the international prestige of Qatar which is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

