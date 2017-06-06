Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya and Yemen cut diplomatic links

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that it is to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted an official source as saying that the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exercising its sovereign rights guaranteed by international law and in protecting its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism, has decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with the State of Qatar, close all land, sea and air ports, prevent crossing into Saudi territories, airspace and territorial waters, for reasons relating to Saudi national security.

Egypt

The Egyptian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar in light of the insistence of the Qatari government to take an anti-Egyptian stance and the failure of all attempts to dissuade it from supporting terrorist organisations, especially the Muslim Brotherhood organisation and its leaders, who have been sentenced in the course of terrorist operations targeting the security and safety of Egypt.

Bahrain

Based on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to interfere in its domestic affairs, as well as on the escalation and incitement of its media and its support of acts of terror, and its financing of armed groups associated with Iran to carry out subversive attacks and spread chaos in the Kingdom in flagrant violation of all agreements, covenants and principles of international law without any regard to values, law, morals or consideration of the principles of good neighbourliness or pledge to the premises of Gulf relations, and the denial of previous commitments, the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced the severing of its diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar in order to preserve its national security.

Maldives

The Republic of Maldives announced today its decision to sever diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar.

In a statement, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country took this decision because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism.

The statement also reiterated the Maldive’s commitment to work with countries that promote peace, stability, and show solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

Libya

The Libyan government announced today its decision to sever diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar.

In a statement, Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Dairi said that his country has decided to cut its relations with Qatar in solidarity with its brothers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

Yemen

The Yemeni government today announced its support for the steps taken by the leadership of the Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen in ending the participation of Qatari forces in the coalition, and severing diplomatic ties with the State of Qatar.

In a statement carried by Yemen’s official news agency, the Yemeni government said that it supports the coalition leadership’s decision to withdraw Qatari forces from the coalition as well as severing diplomatic relations with Qatar, after uncovering Qatar’s dealings with coup militias and its support of extremist groups in Yemen, “which contravenes the objectives agreed upon by states supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.”

