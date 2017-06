United Nations envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed speaks to reporters upon his departure at Sanaa airport following a visit to Sanaa, Yemen November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, who briefed Safadi on the latest efforts to resolve the crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed Jordan’s support for efforts to resolve the crisis according to UN resolutions and the outcomes of the national dialogue and the Gulf initiative, while Ould Cheikh commended efforts to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

