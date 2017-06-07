Kuwait Emir Leaves for UAE Over Qatar Mediation

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday left for the United Arab Emirates a day after holding talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The official KUNA news agency said the emir was going to Dubai for a “brotherly visit,” as he is expected to hold talks with UAE leaders over the dispute with Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah is expected to travel to Qatar after his UAE trip to hold talks with his counterpart in the Gulf emirate, according to reports.

The Kuwaiti ruler held talks Tuesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah with King Salman over the crisis facing the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow GCC member state Qatar.

Senior officials in Saudi Arabia and UAE have called on Qatar to stop its support for Islamic extremism.

The Kuwaiti emir played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.

