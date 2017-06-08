Coalition Intensifies Raids on Sanaa, Hajjah in Yemen

Taiz – Command of Forces of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen raided on Houthi and Saleh’s warehouses and clusters in Midi front of Hajjah governorate, on the Saudi border. The coalition intensified its raids on Houthi sites in several Yemeni cities under militias’ control.

The coalition concentrated its raids on Sanaa, Hajjah, and Saadah.

Media center of the army Fifth Military Zone reported a military source confirmation that the coalition targeted Houthi sites with eight raids including a weapon storage south of al-Nasim farms as well as reinforcements in Hiram and Ahem heading towards south of Midi.

This happened at the time coalition air force continue to raid on military sites of the insurgents in Sanaa and its outskirts.

During the last three days, raids targeted Nahdayen military camp, the Presidential Palace, and other insurgency camps.

In Taiz, clashes intensified between troops of Yemeni National Army and Houthi and Saleh’s militias on the western and eastern front lines of the governorate. The army began cleansing strategic locations on the eastern front and closing in on the Special Force camp in al-Houban area.

Commander of the 22 Mika brigade of National Army Abdallah al-Sharaabi told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that by taking over Mohammed Ali Othman school, the national army will be able to advance further. He added that the military school is very important for the insurgents and by liberating it, the army would be able to stop Houthi and Saleh insurgents’ reinforcement line to the surrounding of the military camp and the Republic Palace.

Yemeni forces will proceed with their battle against the insurgents in the governorate, confirmed Major General Khalid Fadel, commander of Taiz front.

The statements came during an inspection tour by Fadel at the battlefront around the military camp of Mohammed Ali Othman school.

Fadel stressed on the necessity for the Yemeni forces remaining firm and pursuing their march until the liberation of the province and the ousting of the militias. He added that the National army is advancing towards the officers’ military school on the outskirts of the Tashrifat military camp and was able to besiege Mohammed Ali Othman school.

A Yemeni official source reported that 56 billion Yemeni Riyal had been wired from the Central Bank to the account Ministry of Defense to pay the wages of Yemeni armed forces for the months of January and February.

Saba News Agency said that the government finally started paying salaries of civil servants in all liberated governorates until the end of May and in some Houthi-controlled areas.

The government called the international community to exert pressures on the insurgents to release the state’s revenues from the Central Bank in Aden.

Original Article