Djibouti Downgrades Qatar Relations

Government says decision made in solidarity with international fight against terrorism

Djibouti: Djibouti announced on Wednesday it will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar.

In a statement the government of Djibouti said the decision was made in solidarity with the international alliance against terrorism and the GCC and Arab countries that joined the move.

Djibouti renewed its keenness to maintain good relations with Arab countries.

Djibouti’s step came after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar on Monday. They were later joined by Yemen, the Libyan interim government, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and the Comoros. Jordan also announced a reduction in its diplomatic representation with Qatar.

