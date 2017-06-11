King Salman Relief Center’s First Shipment of Cholera Medicine Arrives in Yemen

The first shipment drugs donated by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid to treat cholera epidemic arrived in Aden as part of the support provided by the Center to the Yemeni people in various areas of life.

A number of patients and doctors working in the hospital expressed their thanks to the center for its continuous support to the health aspect and attention to cholera patients.

They also praised the rapid response of the center to combat this disease, stressing that the efforts of Saudi Arabia appreciated and respected the Yemeni people.

The aid, which includes medicines and medical supplies, is part of the medical convoy that the center recently conducted to address the cholera epidemic in Yemen. It contains 550 tons, carried by a convoy of 25 trucks.

Cholera in Yemen has killed at least 681 people and the outbreak has yet to peak, according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures showing an increase in the death toll of nearly 50 per cent since its last update on May 27.

WHO figures taken between April 27 and June 4 show 86,422 suspected cholera cases were recorded in 19 of Yemen’s 23 governorates, although the WHO said the increase was partly due to “better completeness of reporting”.

