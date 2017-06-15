400,000 Displaced in Yemen since Beginning of Coup

In this photo taken on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, a displaced girl holds her brother at a camp for internally displaced people near the town of Abs, located on Yemen’s western coastal plain below towering desert mountains. Hundreds of Yemenis fleeing war are now living in tents and mud-brick shelters scattered across a cornfield, where they buried the remains of loved ones they carried with them when they escaped. (AP Photos Hani Mohammed) (The Associated Press)

Aden- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Rights in Yemen Lola Abdulkarim Saleh told Asharq Al-Awsat that the number of people displaced outside the country is about 400,000 Yemenis with the Yemenis suffering aggravating as a result of the war.

Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee to and from the country, in forced exile, to suffer the bitterness of displacement and the separation from their parents and homeland.

With the first months of the coup in Yemen, the violations committed by militias against civilians and anti-coupers increased. A new phase of chases, pursuits, migration and forced displacement began, affecting thousands of Yemenis, who experienced these with suffering and pain of separation as they lived the last moments with their relatives.

Insurgents invaded governorates and cities in Yemen, and their first mission was raiding the headquarters of political parties, organizations, associations and mosques, and arresting thousands of activists and politicians.

Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and fled to neighboring countries and other countries, especially after invading the capital Sana’a on September 21, 2009.

The coup led to the escape of hundreds of thousands into areas inside and outside the country. South Yemen and Marib were the main destinations in the country, especially after defeating the insurgents in these regions.

Abroad, the displaced Yemenis spread in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan, in addition to other Arab and Islamic countries and others.

The ongoing war on many different fronts of the country led to the displacement of more than 2,500,000 from the areas of confrontation to areas in the countryside and other provinces, while the coup d’état forced the displacement of about 400,000 people outside the country, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Human Rights.

