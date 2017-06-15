Two Emiratis killed in Oman bus-lorry crash

MUSCAT // Eight people, including two Emiratis, were killed in central Oman on Thursday when the bus they were travelling in collided with a trailer lorry.

Police said six of the fatalities were Yemenis and two were from the UAE.

Twelve people were also injured in the accident which occurred in Qarn Al Alam, about 600km from Muscat, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police report, the bus was travelling to Yemen and crashed into a trailer that was approaching from the opposite direction.

The bus carried mostly Yemenis who were going back to their country.

Police did not release the identities of those who died but said their relatives would be notified.

It is the second bus accident in two days on the same road.

On Tuesday, a separate accident involving another trailer lorry and bus killed six people and injured 14. Police say the accident was caused by speeding.

According to road traffic statistics, buses caused about 15 per cent of all accidents in Oman in 2016, when four separate bus accidents killed a total of 11 schoolchildren in different parts of the country. Oman raised the age limit of bus drivers to 25 from 18 last year in a bid to reduce the number of accidents.

The road accident on Thursday was the first this year that involved Emirati fatalities. Last year, 9 Emiratis were killed on the roads and 16 injured in different towns of the Sultanate.

The proximity of Oman makes it a popular driving destination for both Emiratis and expatriate UAE residents.

The southern city of Salalah is a favourite destination for Gulf nationals to escape the summer heat. It is known for its mild temperatures and lush green landscapes.

