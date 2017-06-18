Italy hosts symposium on constitutional arrangements for post-war Yemen

The European University Institute (EUI) in Florence and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted an informal dialogue session on the future constitutional arrangements for post-conflict Yemen.

“Italy, which currently holds the G7 presidency and is a member of the UN Security Council, is actively engaged in promoting a negotiated and inclusive solution to the Yemeni civil war,” Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in statement on the occasion of sponsoring the symposium.

Italy’s active support to intra-Yemeni dialogue on constitutional arrangements is part of the effort to promote peace and security in the region, he said.

The event was attended by a slew of Yemeni jurists, constitutional experts, representatives of local institutions, movements and non-governmental organizations from both sides of the conflict.

Original Article