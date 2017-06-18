The European University Institute (EUI) in Florence and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted an informal dialogue session on the future constitutional arrangements for post-conflict Yemen.
“Italy, which currently holds the G7 presidency and is a member of the UN Security Council, is actively engaged in promoting a negotiated and inclusive solution to the Yemeni civil war,” Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in statement on the occasion of sponsoring the symposium.
Italy’s active support to intra-Yemeni dialogue on constitutional arrangements is part of the effort to promote peace and security in the region, he said.
The event was attended by a slew of Yemeni jurists, constitutional experts, representatives of local institutions, movements and non-governmental organizations from both sides of the conflict.
Italy hosts symposium on constitutional arrangements for post-war Yemen
