UN Yemen envoy’s office to relocate to Amman from New York

AMMAN —The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the temporary relocation of the office of the UN secretary general’s special envoy to Yemen from New York to Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision reflects the international community’s trust in Jordan’s diplomatic capabilities and its role in supporting the efforts to realise security and stability in the region, Petra said.

An agreement is to be signed between the UN and Jordan related to moving the office.

The decision noted the need to appoint an attaché to coordinate the relocation process, to receive Yemeni officials and to hold meetings, Petra added.

