US airstrikes in Yemen kills AQAP leader

The US conducted airstrikes last week against three Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) compounds in Shabwah Governance Yemen, which resulted in killing leader Abu Khattab Al-Awlaqi along with two of his associates.

“Al Awlaqi was a senior leader responsible for planning and conducting terrorist attacks against civilians,” said a statement from US Central Command Thursday.

“He had significant influence throughout AQAP’s terrorist stronghold, had ties and access to the group’s other senior leaders, and was implicated in planning and leading efforts to exacerbate instability in Southern Yemen.” US forces have conducted a series of operations in Yemen, in coordination with its government, to “degrade the group’s (AQAP) ability to hold territory and coordinate external terror attacks.

Original Article