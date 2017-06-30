Officials Praise Crown Prince’s Donation to Contain Cholera Epidemic in Yemen

A number of international officials praised the royal directive recently given to King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense to provide $ 66.7 million to fight the cholera epidemic in Yemen in response to the two appeals of both the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

British Ambassador to Yemen, Simon Shercliff, said on his Twitter account that the Saudi Crown Prince’s generous donation to contain the cholera epidemic in Yemen is a great gesture that would provide the necessary funding needed by UNICEF and WHO in Yemen to overcome this miserable situation.

For his part, UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien welcomed on his Twitter this important announcement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the cholera epidemic fighting in Yemen, explaining that this donation can produce a great positive impact.

WHO Regional Director, Dr. Mahmoud Fikri, expressed his thanks to the Crown Prince for his noble gesture in the field of humanitarian action and his cooperation with the World Health Organization to combat the spread of cholera and reduce its complications in Yemen.

