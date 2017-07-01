Turkey sending 15,000 tons of humanitarian aid in Yemen

A handout picture released by the World Food Programme (WFP) shows a UN aid ship docked in Yemen's devastated port city of Aden on July 21, 2015. The ship brought in desperately needed relief supplies after four months of fierce fighting between Shiite Huthi rebels and loyalist fighters. AFP PHOTO / HO / WFP === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / WFP" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === / AFP PHOTO / WFP / -

Turkish Red Crescent Thursday announced that they would send 15,000 tons of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen, which was also hit by cholera outbreak, reported Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The aid ship will depart from Iskenderun port in Mediterranean province of Mersin in the first week of July and is expected to reach Yemen within six days.

According to the report the aid includes 10,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of pasta, packages of baby biscuits, medicines for cholera treatment as well as wheel chairs for disabled people, agency told.

The United Nations said Yemen has been facing the worst cholera outbreak in the world with more than 13,000 people died and suspected cases exceeding 200,000.

“While Africa is mostly fighting against drought, conflicts and outbreaks are accompanying this situation in Yemen,” Kerem Kinik, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent aid organization said.

“Yemen is unfortunately very far away from finding a solution to this problem through its own means,” he said, adding that Turkey is trying to prevent this helplessness by sending the aid.

Turkish Red Crescent, the largest aid organization in the country, will also organize the aid to be distributed to needy people in the country.