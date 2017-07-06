Kuwait Red Crescent committed to humanitarian projects in Yemen, says chief

KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) — Kuwait Red Crescent will continue to provide medical, relief and development-related humanitarian aid to Yemen in cooperation with local bodies with recent repairs to water desalination and medical facility centres, its Secretary General said on Thursday.

After meeting Yemen’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Saffaa, Red Crescent chief Maha Al-Barjas said that after concluding the two projects, the organization is setting up a camp for surgeries that can accommodate up to 200 cases.

The project follows a similar initiative that has already resulted in the successful completion of a large number of orthopedic, brain, nerve and ophthalmologist operations.

The organization has also handed out electrical generators to hospitals across the southwestern city of Taiz, wheelchairs and crutches to around 750 Yemenis along with food and cholera medicine distributed across Yemeni governorates.

For his part, the Yemeni ambassador hailed these initiatives, saying they “stem from honest and brotherly feelings.” (end) zak.sd

