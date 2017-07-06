OIC chief, UN envoy discuss Yemen’s crisis

The latest developments of Yemen’s crisis were the focus of a meeting held between UN special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Chaikh Ahmad and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youssef Al-Othaimeen on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed results of talks held between Ould Chaikh Ahmad and the Yemeni parties to proceed with the political process, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

During the talks, the envoy stressed the UN’s abidance by continuing negotiations, with the aim of resolving the crisis, the agency added.

For his part, Al-Othaimeen renewed support of OIC for the UN envoy’s efforts and the intra-Yemeni dialogue to find a political solution to the crisis based on the Gulf initiative, its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, it noted.

The two sides also tackled development situations in Yemen and the necessity of providing needs in the upcoming phase, in cooperation with Yemen's legitimate government, and regional and international partners.

