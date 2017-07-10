Yemen releases 21 people from Hadramout’s prisons

Swimmers pack the beaches of Mukalla in the early hours of the day, when the sea temperatures are at their lowest. [Rashed Bin Shoubrag/Al Jazeera]

Al Mukalla: Local authorities in Yemen’s province of Hadramout have released 21 people who worked with Al Qaida as a coalition of local NGOs released a report on secret detention centres allegations.

Najeeb Khanbash, a local lawyer who witnessed the release in the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout, told Gulf News that the 21 poverty-stricken people had not involved in terrorist activities. They helped the militant group to make a living. “Some of those people who have been released worked as guards and accountants during Al Qaida rule of Mukalla. They are not dangerous elements.” Khanbash said.

Al Qaida seized the city of Mukalla, Yemen’s fifth largest city, and several small towns on the Arabian Sea, in April 2015. The militants overran the areas for one year before thousands of UAE-trained Yemeni soldiers drove them out, handing out a major defeat to the militant group that swept over the south during the early days of the Saudi-led coalition military operation in Yemen.

Local military and security services have arrested hundreds Al Qaida militants and sympathisers and held them in makeshift prisons in the city as the militants destroyed the main prisons.

Khanbash said that as many as 386 prisoners have been released since liberation of Mukalla and the authorities are still holding 175 members of Al Qaida. Hundreds of unemployed people worked with the militants during their rule of Mukalla. Khanbash, who also headed a committee of local NOGs that investigated secret prisons allegations, said at a press conference in Mukalla on Sunday that he and a number of lawyers inspected the makeshift prisons and found no secret prisons where prisoners are tortured as claimed by international media and right groups.

Khanbash said that military authorities allowed his team to visit the presidential palace, Raboua, Dhabba and Rayan military installations to meet officials and detainees. “There are no secret detention centres in the targeted areas. All of the detained people at Rayan detention centre had been involved in terrorist activities,” the team’s report said.

Khanbash said that local authorities have set up detention centres at four places which are known as military installation.

Last month, the UAE and Yemeni military officials in Mukalla strongly denied media reports that they run a network of secret prions in Mukalla where suspected Al Qaida militants are interrogated and tortured. Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, the governor of Hadramout and the commander of Mukalla-based 2nd Military Region, has recently said his forces are part of the country’s standing army and are commanded by president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Original Article