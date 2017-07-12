Kuwait provides medical aid to combat cholera in Yemen

The “Kuwait is by your side” campaign on Wednesday handed out medical assistance to residents of an area in Yemen’s Al-Dalea governorate to combat cholera epidemic.

Al-Dalea’s health office has exerted many efforts, in collaboration with partners, to prevent the spread of the epidemic, the campaign said in a statement, citing Dr. Mohammad Abdullah, head of the office.

More than 14 centers has been opened to deal with cases diagnosed with cholera across the governorate, he added.

He lauded generous efforts by the State of Kuwait aiming to help Yemenis in all fields, mainly the health sector.

He referred that many organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Doctors without Borders have responded to calls by the office.

Abdullah stated that the number of cases diagnosed with cholera reached 17,500, including 7000 deaths due to the disease. (end) mdm.sam.hm

Original Article