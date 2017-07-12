Yemen reiterates support of UN peace efforts

Yemen has reiterated its supportive stand towards finding a peaceful solution for the ongoing crisis in the country, as well as UN Secretary General’s envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed’s peace efforts, official media reported Wednesday.

The Yemeni government affirmed its keenness and continuation to back the national Yemeni army and popular resistance with all possible potentials, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), adding that such a support is part of its top priority actions and duties with generous and serious backing by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

It also welcomed the UN Envoy to Yemen’s new steps and the international efforts exerted to achieve peace in the country.

Furthermore, the Yemeni government stressed the importance of relying on the three main points of reference; GCC initiative for Yemen, outcome of the previous rounds of the national dialogue, and relevant UNSC resolutions when embarking on any initiative or step aimed at finding a political solution for the ongoing conflict in the country. (end) ad.tb.ma

