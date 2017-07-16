Cholera Declines in Five Yemeni Provinces

Taiz- The Ministry of Health in Yemen has said 297,438 suspected cases of cholera were recorded between April 27 and June 10, 2017.

Spokesman for the ministry Mohammed al-Saadi said that some statements on vaccinations and the spread of the epidemic are exaggerated and false.

“The level of hospitalization has reached 99 percent and this is a positive indication. The death rate dropped 0.5 percent, which means that advanced medical services contributed in enhancing the medical work,” he added.

Saadi noted that 294,676 cases were cured, while only 637 have tested positive and 1,713 have died. There has been a remarkable drop in cholera cases in the following provinces: Marib, Shabwa, Saada, Mahra and Jawf, as revealed by Saba.

He pointed out that cholera cases are concentrated in Taiz, Aden and Sana’a, while they declined in a number of provinces despite the war and the intransigence of Houthi and Saleh militias in hurdling the performance of medical teams in provinces falling under their control.

The ministry lauded organizations that have interacted with the ministry’s call for facing health challenges in Yemen and expressed gratitude to the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and OCHA.

On the battlefield, thirty insurgents were killed in the past 48 hours and dozens were wounded in fierce clashes in Bara’an and Madfoun following endeavors by Houthi and Saleh militias to infiltrate national army bases and recover others.

Assaults of insurgent militias were accompanied by intensive shooting as a cover-up and shelling on sites of the national army that defied the militias and forced them to retreat, after causing human and material losses in their ranks.

