Kuwait delivers USD 53 mln aid package to Yemen

Kuwaiti aid worth USD 53 million trickled into Yemen on Sunday, setting in motion the third batch of emergency assistance the Gulf country has earmarked for the war-torn nation.

The third phase of a Kuwaiti aid campaign christened, “Kuwait is By Your Side,” encompasses 17 Yemeni provinces and includes educational, healthcare and food aid, read a statement issued by the joint Yemeni and Kuwaiti Relief Authority.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Bin Daghar heaped praise on Kuwait for its earnest desire to come to the aid of the Yemeni people, many of whom live in penury because of a war that remains largely unabated.

Kuwait launched the aid campaign to provide much needed aid for Yemen as the country is languishing amid a grinding civil war.

