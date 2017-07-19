Gang Arrested for Robbing Bank in Aden

Jeddah- The banking sector in the temporary capital of Yemen, Aden, has decided to reopen its doors and stop the strike it has earlier started on Sunday as banks called on the government to provide necessary security protection for them.

The resumption of work in the banking sector came after being confirmed that the security agencies of the legitimate government have arrested key elements in the armed robbery gang, whose members attacked a branch of al-Ahli Bank in Aden last Thursday.

During a meeting held in Aden on Monday and was attended by directors and representatives of the banks in Aden in the presence of Acting Governor of the Central Bank, Deputy Interior Minister Ali Nasser Lakhsha and Deputy Minister of Finance Mansour al-Batani.

“The meeting decided to end the strike declared by the banks and other banking institutions and return banking activity to normal including clearing operations and activating security requirements,” said the central bank in a statement.

The decision was made “based on the government’s response to the banks’ requests.”

Yemen’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that it has started a rapid move to ensure the return of work in the banking sector, which was indeed done before the end of Monday, pledging to re-provide the necessary security protection for this sector.

Batani told Asharq Al-Awsat that Aden has been subjected to acts of sabotage and terrorism aimed at destabilizing the security and stability in the liberated areas, to deliver a message that the legitimate government backed by the Arab coalition countries is unable to impose security.

“Yet, this will not discourage the legitimate government from going ahead with reconstructing Yemen,” Batani added.

He said that “the security agencies that are currently working to detect all those involved in armed robbery will provide the necessary protection for banks and exchange institutions”.

