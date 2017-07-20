Prime Minister Bin Daghar Appreciates UAE Support

Aden: Dr. Ahmad Obaid Bin Daghar, Prime Minister of Yemen, has valued the UAE’s support for his country and its legitimate government, as well as its significant role in the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

He expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the Yemeni people.

During his meeting with a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in Aden, Dr. Bin Daghar discussed numerous issues related to the projects being implemented in the liberated governorates of Yemen.

Mohammad Saeed Al Ketbi, Director of the ERC in Aden, informed Dr. Bin Daghar about the recent work of the ERC, including the restoration of houses and schools destroyed by the coup militias, as well as numerous projects in certain sectors such as health, roads, water and sanitary drainage. He also highlighted their support for local transportation by providing several buses, as well as the construction of 17 residential homes in Al Mocha, and its rehabilitation of numerous health centres and hospitals in the governorates of Aden, Lahaj, Al Dhale and Taiz.

Dr. Bin Daghar reviewed the ERC’s planned projects for 2017, including a new power station with a capacity of 100 megawatts, the maintenance of energy transportation networks to Aden that are planned to be completed in less than three months, and a 10-megawatt power station in Lahaj that will begin operations within the next few days. He also directed the appointment of a special co-ordinator to organise the ERC’s working procedures and project planning in his country.

Al Ketbi stated that the assistance offered by the UAE through the ERC will continue to support the Yemeni people and its legitimate government. It will restore normal living conditions in liberated governorates and advance the rate of local construction and development in the country after the war started by the coup militias destroyed the nation’s entire infrastructure.

Nabeel Ghanem Ahmad, Deputy Executive General Manager and Financial and Administrative Director of the Cleanliness and Improvement Fund in Aden, valued the UAE’s continuous support, represented by the ERC, for the efforts of cleanliness, sanitary improvement and beautification in the city.

He also highlighted the ERC’s co-operation and support for the Fund to strengthen its capabilities, by donating 12 small trash compactors, four large compactors and 1,500 trash containers, which greatly assisted the Fund in continuing to perform its duties and tasks.

The Fund also received 600 agricultural seedlings, mostly of desert plants that are resistant to dry conditions, which are used to block dirt and sand, which the Fund has decided to plant on the Al Areesh-Al Alam Road.

