European Reporters Welcomed by Information Ministry to Cover Relief Efforts in Yemen

Yemen’s information ministry welcomed on Friday the European television team ARTE and French newspaper “Paris Match”, which will visit Yemen this week to cover humanitarian work carried out by Red Cross teams.

ARTE is a public Franco-German TV network, a European channel, that promotes programming in the areas of culture and the arts.

The ministry said in a statement that the Yemeni embassy in Paris has issued “visas in record time, sensing the importance of giving foreign media the opportunity to inform the world of the tragic situation Yemen has descended to since the shameful coup staged against the legitimately elected government of the coup militias,” said the Yemeni news agency Saba.

Reporters and correspondents will cover medical assistance campaigns by the Red Cross and other humanitarian and relief organizations. Most campaigns to be covered by reporters provide medical assistance to underprivileged Yemenis living in harsh conditions, and those that carry out health awareness campaigns for citizens.

Original Article