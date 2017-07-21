Yemen supports Kuwait’s measures against Iran’s diplomatic mission

Yemen on Friday announced its support to measures taken by authorities in Kuwait against Iran’s diplomatic mission in the State of Kuwait.

The Republic of Yemen stands by Kuwait against any act that undermines the security and stability of the country and the Kuwaiti people, the foreign ministry said in a statement, cited by official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry commended the measures adopted by the state of Kuwait to preserve its security and stability.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry announced yesterday that it informed the Iranian diplomatic mission to reduce the number of diplomats, close the embassy’s technical offices and suspending joint committees.

A foreign ministry sources said the decision was in light of Iranian parties’ support of what was known as Abdali’s terror cell members.

He added that the Iranian Ambassador was informed of the decision.

