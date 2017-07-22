Prime Minister Bin Daghar Visits the Military Base in Al-Anad

July 22, 2017

LAHJ: The legitimate Prime Minister of Yemen Dr. Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghar, conducts a surprising visit to the frontline in Kurish and the military base in Al-Anad, Lahj governorate South Yemen.

Up on his arrival at the fighting zones, he was briefed by the military commanders about the advancement of legitimacy soldiers in the different fronts.

He gives speech in front of the soldiers in Al-Anad base encouraging them to achieve. He praised the Arab collation directed by Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and with a full support from UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their unlimited support for the Yemeni people and the legitimate government headed by President Abdurabou Mansour Hadi, in their efforts to end the rebellion and regain the state’s legitimacy.

Prime Minister bin Daghar, said that due to the Arab Coalition countries, the Yemeni National Army and popular resistance are making significant advances on all battle fronts, which will be crowned by regaining the capital, Sana’a, from the militias, either through war or peaceful means.

“Victory is imminent and the government is focussed on caring for the families of martyrs and the wounded, whose sacrifices for their countries will always be remembered,” he added.

He was also quoted by the official Yemen News Agency as saying, “We pursued a just and comprehensive peace and made plenty of compromises to achieve that, but those who staged the coup have not heeded to such initiatives and continued their aggression. They rejected the UN proposal of Hodeidah, which was accepted by the government out of its desire to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

He then referred to his government’s priorities, including regaining legitimacy and defeating the coup militias, as well as fighting Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.