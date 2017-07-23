WHO: Yemen Cholera Outbreak Far from Being Controlled

Geneva- The World Health Organization said on Friday that Yemen’s cholera outbreak is far from being controlled and may be further exacerbated by the rainy season, even if the rate of new cases appears to be slowing in some hotspots.

The WHO reported 368,207 suspected cases and 1,828 deaths in the Arabian Peninsula country since late April.

“Every day we have 5,000 more Yemenis falling sick with symptoms of acute watery diarrhea or cholera,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva.

“Yemen’s cholera outbreak is far from being controlled, the rainy season has just started and may increase the paths of transmission. Sustained efforts are required to stop the spread of this disease,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

Saudi Arabia has provided 66.8 million dollars in assistance to the WHO and UNICEF to help the two agencies fight the cholera outbreak in Yemen.

Original Article