PM Dr. Bin Daghar Receives in Aden the President of ICRC

The Prime minister of Yemen Dr. Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar has received in the interim capital of Yemen Aden, the President of ICRC Mr. Peter Maurer and the accompanying delegation who will be visiting also Taiz and Sana’a to inspect the situation of prisoners and detainees.

Bin Daghar said, his government appreciates the work of ICRC team and Yemen, by alleviating the suffering of poor people who are in acute need to their humanly work. “The government will stand by, your team and your proposal that may bring cheerful news to the families of detainees and prisoners” added Bin Daghar.

I can assure you that the legitimate government is fully ready to exchange prisoners with Houthi Saleh coup through the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Prime minister delivered a list containing 3,000 prisoners at Houthis’ prisons to Maurer, he continues to say that the Houthi did not respect either the UN envoy proposal a year ago to free prisoners partially, but Houthi’s broke their promise and rather than freeing them they left some human shields, stressing that Houthi militia rejects the release of those detainees, including senior officials like the defense minister Mahmoud’s Al-Subaihi.

The President of ICRC Mr. Peter Maurer briefed the prime minister with the essential purpose of his second visit to Yemen since the war erupted in Yemen.

He expressed his thanks to the prime minister Bin Daghar for showing flexibility to swap prisoners with Houthi Saleh through ICRC, and he said he and his team in Yemen will do their best to help them Yemeni people any where in Yemen.