Arab coalition intercepts ballistic missile fired by Houthis towards Makkah

RIYADH, July 27 (KUNA) — The Saudi-led Arab Coalition supporting the legitimacy of Yemen on Thursday announced that its air defense forces managed to intercept a ballistic missile fired by Houthis towards Makkah.

The missile was intercepted over Wasliya area in Taif governorate, 69 kms way from Makkah, the command of the coalition said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported.

The absence of control over Hodeidah Airport in Yemen leads to continued smuggling of missiles into the country, it said, noting that the international community, at the same time, is unable to take measures to prevent such violations which endanger civilians and prolong war in the country.

The coalition renewed its support for the legitimate government of Yemen, which backs UN Special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Chaikh Ahmad’s efforts aiming to control the airport, it concluded.

Original Article