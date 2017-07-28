UAE announces $10m donation to WHO to combat cholera in Yemen

Dubai: Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Duba, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received on Thursday Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of World Health Organisation (WHO) in Marmoum, Dubai.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad announced the UAE’s donation of $10 million to WHO to support its efforts in combating cholera in Yemen.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation His Highness Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the meeting.

Shaikh Mohammed and Dr Ghebreyesus discussed relations and cooperation between the UAE and WHO and the UAE’s efforts to provide aid to people in disaster and crisis areas around the world.

They also discussed the UAE’s efforts to develop healthcare sector both domestically and its contributions to boost healthcare serves in underprivileged communities around the globe.

Shaikh Mohammad affirmed the UAE Government’s commitment to continue developing healthcare services by establishing world-class healthcare facilities, providing specialised medical services, attracting best talents and producing high-quality cadres from local educational institutes.

He also highlighted UAE’s efforts in the field of medical and pharmaceutical research.

Shaikh Mohammad also expressed his appreciation for WHO’s efforts to enhance health conditions, rallying international efforts to combat epidemics and launching new programmes to help enhancing people’s quality of life.

The Vice President also affirmed UAE’s commitment to support WHO’s programmes and initiatives.

The meeting also discussed UAE’s contributions to the poliomyelitis fighting worldwide and cholera epidemic fighting in Yemen.

The WHO Director General praised UAE’s support for international efforts to fight epidemics and enhance healthcare services around the world.

He also highlighted UAE’s healthcare programmes and initiatives that significantly contributed in improving life of people all over the world.

Ghebreyesus also highlighted the accomplishments in UAE healthcare sector that is considered model for the region.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member, and Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy; and Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman.

