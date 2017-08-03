Bin Daghar Conducts a Sudden Visit to Abyan Governorate

Zinjibar, Abyan– Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghar paid a sudden visit to the governorate of Abyan, about hundred and twenty kilometers away from the interim capital of of Aden. Bin Daghar’s visit is the first since the liberation of Aden from the strong hold of Houthi militias and the kick off of AlQeada from Abyan.

Bin Daghar reiterated that Yemen will continue to fight terrorist organizations and will not allow terrorist presence in the country.

Speaking at a graduation of military and security units in Abyan governorate, Daghar said that Abyan is a strong district fighting today for the legitimacy.

The PM inspected the headquarters of the Public Prosecution in the governorate and confirmed the government is working hard to activate the role of the judiciary, public prosecutors and police stations to provide services to the citizens of the governorate.

Bin Daghar also visited the cotton mill in Zanzibar, which the government paid 30 million Yemeni Riyal to reestablish production in it.

He stated that the government is continuing to rehabilitate the mill for it to return to work with its previous capacity, adding that local workers will be employed which will be a source of income.

Development will gradually return to Abyan and the reestablishment of cotton mill is positive news to all cotton farmers in the region, Bin Daghar stated.

Houthi and Saleh militias looted and sabotaged the mill leading to it shutting down for a while.

Later, in a ceremony organized by the provincial council, Bin Daghar told the attendees that within few days, the government will lay the foundation stone for a 30-megawatts power station. He stressed that reconstruction will be happen for a better future.

“Everyone must understand that peace is the choice of development path”, he stressed, adding that the governorate gave priority to fighting Cholera.

Al-Qaeda terrorist organization exploits the absence of power in certain areas, something the international community warns from.

Coalition-backed Yemeni forces regained control over Abyan and Al-Dhalea, but certain areas still suffer from lack of services where the legitimate government is trying to change and improve living conditions.

