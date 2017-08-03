Kuwait Denies its Waters are Used for Transferring Iranian Arms to Houthis

The Kuwait Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday a recent Reuters report that alleged that the country’s territorial waters were being used to transfer Iranian weapons to Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A source from the ministry stressed that Kuwait’s territorial waters were under the complete control of its navy and coast guard, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

They are also under constant surveillance through all possible means, stressing that no suspicious activity was detected in areas under their control.

The source hoped that various media would verify their claims with facts before publishing erroneous and harmful news.

According to Iranian and western sources, Reuters said that Tehran was transferring arms to the Houthis through Kuwait’s waters in an attempt to bypass the ban imposed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition combating the rebels in Yemen.

