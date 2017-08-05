Yemeni Minister: ‘International Organizations’ Financial Activity to Undergo Close Monitoring’

Riyadh- Yemen’s government said on Thursday that it will closely monitor ingoing and outgoing fiscal transactions of international organizations working there.

Authorities will also conduct regular assessments to cover the organizations’ work and activity log, said local administration minister Abdul Raqeeb Fateh.

“Money is available with the support of our brothers in the Gulf, and possibilities are also available,” said the minister, who also heads the Higher Relief Committee in Yemen.

“We need a real and effective mechanism of action and avoid the routine regulations the United Nations organizations adopt and which Yemen cannot afford at the moment,” he added.

Fateh’s remarks came after the King Salman Relief Center signed a support agreement for the World Health Organization to tackle cholera in Yemen in Riyadh.

The Minister pointed out that there is no need nor time more diagnosis, the problems have become clear in terms of relief and health. The role now should focus on how to resolve current dilemmas.

“Following UN routine processing does not lead to real efficiency of the use of funds and real effectiveness on delivery,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, dubbed KSRelief, had signed with the World Health Organization (WHO) a USD337-million-worth initiative to combat the cholera epidemic in Yemen.

The project was signed by Advisor at the Royal Court, KSRelief’s General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah and WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Mahmoud Fikri, said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Following the signing, Rabiah said that this second agreement was signed under the directive of Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as an extension of efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to alleviate suffering of the Yemeni people.

He said also that US66.7 million was allocated to fight the epidemic, as well as another USD8.2 million agreement signed with WHO several weeks ago tackling related challenges.

