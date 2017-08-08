Yemeni Pres. keen on achieving peace based on Gulf initiative

RIYADH, Aug 7 (KUNA) — Yemeni President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi on Monday affirmed his eagerness to achieve peace in accordance with the Gulf initiative, the outcomes of the national dialogue and the relevant UN resolutions, mainly 2216.

Hadi made the statement during a meeting with US Ambassador to Yemen Matthew Tueller in Riyadh where they discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Yemen.

The two sides also focused on the peace process and efforts by the Yemeni government aiming to combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, the ambassador congratulated Hadi on accomplishments made by the Yemeni government, supported by the Arab coalition and the US logistic support, in countering terrorism in Shabwah governorate over the last days.

Tueller stressed the US administration’s support for Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy in order to achieve peace, and combat terrorism and extremism.

