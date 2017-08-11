Yemeni Pres. appreciates supportive role of Arab coalition

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi expressed appreciation of the “positive” and “pivotal” role of Arab coalition in standing by and supporting the Yemeni people during the current stage of his country’s crisis, official media reported Thursday.

The Houthis and ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh are currently implementing their coup plan based on tyranny, killing, and destruction, Hadi said while chairing a meeting with heads of parliamentary blocs in the Yemeni House of Representatives, according to the Yemeni news agency.

Their plan also targets Yemen’s security and stability to serve outside entities that despise Yemen and the region’s countries, he said, reiterating the Yemeni government’s keenness on peace based on the Gulf initiative, the outcome of the national dialogue, and the UN Security Council resolutions on Yemen, including resolution No. 2216.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Vice President General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said that the anti-Hadi demonstrators continue to obstruct resumption of the political process in the country, in addition to committing numerous crimes and violations against the Yemeni people.

Al-Ahmar made his remarks today while meeting with UN Special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmad in Riyadh, lauding Ahmad’s efforts in aiding the Yemeni people, and helping them reach fair and peaceful solution that secures protection for Yemenis, restores their rights, and preserves their resources.

Original Article