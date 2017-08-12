4 UAE soldiers killed in chopper crash during routine mission in Yemen

Armed forces mourn death of soldiers who were killed while performing their duties in Shabwa governorate

The General Command of the Armed Forces of the UAE announced early on Saturday the martyrdom of four of its brave soldiers, namely Captain Ahmad Khalifa Al Balushi, 1st Lieutenant Pilot Jasem Saleh Al Zaabi, Muhammad Sa’id Al-Hassani and Samir Muhammad Murad Abu Bakr.

The four were carrying out their routine duties in Shabwa governorate in Yemen, where their helicopter was hit by a technical fault, causing an emergency landing and hitting the ground, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

The General Command of the Armed Forces extended its condolences to the families of the martyrs praying that God’s mercy and peace be upon them.

